Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks – “Stuff the Truck”

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks Conservation Officers are asking all Mississippians to give back this holiday season by helping us “STUFF THE TRUCK” to benefit the children of Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital. The toy drive will run through December 11.
On December 14, Officers will deliver all toys to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital. Please help us in make this Christmas unforgettable for these families.
Donated toys may be delivered to:
MDWFP Jackson Office
1505 Eastover Dr
Jackson, MS 39211
(601) 432-2045
Museum of Natural Science
2148 Riverside Dr
Jackson, MS 39202
(601) 576-6000
Central Region Office
506 Highway 43 South
Canton, MS 39406
(601) 859-3421
North Region Office
457 County Road 36
Enid, MS 38927
(662) 563-6221
South Region Office
1201 North Clark Ave
Magnolia, MS 39625
(601) 783-2911
For more information, please call MDWFP at 601-432-2400.