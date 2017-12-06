Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks – “Stuff the Truck”

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks Conservation Officers are asking all Mississippians to give back this holiday season by helping us “STUFF THE TRUCK” to benefit the children of Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital. The toy drive will run through December 11.

On December 14, Officers will deliver all toys to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital. Please help us in make this Christmas unforgettable for these families.

View toy guidelines here

Donated toys may be delivered to:

MDWFP Jackson Office

1505 Eastover Dr

Jackson, MS 39211

(601) 432-2045

Museum of Natural Science

2148 Riverside Dr

Jackson, MS 39202

(601) 576-6000

Central Region Office

506 Highway 43 South

Canton, MS 39406

(601) 859-3421

North Region Office

457 County Road 36

Enid, MS 38927

(662) 563-6221

South Region Office

1201 North Clark Ave

Magnolia, MS 39625

(601) 783-2911

For more information, please call MDWFP at 601-432-2400.