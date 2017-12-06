Home » Leake » Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks – “Stuff the Truck”

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks – “Stuff the Truck”

Posted on

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks Conservation Officers are asking all Mississippians to give back this holiday season by helping us “STUFF THE TRUCK” to benefit the children of Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital. The toy drive will run through December 11.

On December 14, Officers will deliver all toys to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital. Please help us in make this Christmas unforgettable for these families.

View toy guidelines here

Donated toys may be delivered to:

MDWFP Jackson Office
1505 Eastover Dr
Jackson, MS 39211
(601) 432-2045

Museum of Natural Science 
2148 Riverside Dr
Jackson, MS 39202
(601) 576-6000

Central Region Office
506 Highway 43 South
Canton, MS 39406
(601) 859-3421

North Region Office
457 County Road 36
Enid, MS 38927
(662) 563-6221

South Region Office
1201 North Clark Ave
Magnolia, MS 39625
(601) 783-2911

For more information, please call MDWFP at 601-432-2400.

 

Submit a Comment