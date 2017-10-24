Mississippi launches next push on college degree completion

Mississippi’s community colleges and universities are preparing to send 40,000 letters urging former students to check how close they are to a diploma.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce announced the further rollout of what Mississippi calls its Complete 2 Compete program as Gov. Phil Bryant honored the first woman who received a degree under the program.

Debra Harris of Grenada, who earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi in August, urges people to “go for it.”

The program launched this summer, and 18 people have already received bachelor’s degrees. Another 50 have already received associate degrees.

They’re among the 2,400 former students who, according to state records, already have enough credits for a bachelor’s degree. Another 28,000 students already qualify for an associate’s degree.

For more information, visit www.msc2c.org. (AP)