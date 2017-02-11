Mississippi lottery bill fails, but another could pop up

The odds of Mississippi getting a state lottery this year are slim.

A lottery bill died because the House did not consider it before a Thursday deadline.

But its sponsor, Republican Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon, says there’s still a possibility that a senator could insert a lottery into a revenue bill in the next few weeks. Budget and revenue bills can wait until a later deadline.

Baker was taking a chance by even trying to put a lottery into House Bill 804 , which originally dealt with mental competency in criminal cases. House rules prohibit members from making drastic changes from a bill’s original purpose.

If Baker’s bill had been brought up for debate, it could have been challenged and blocked.

Lottery attempts failed in two other House bills. (AP)