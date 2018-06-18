Mississippi patrol pays $500K in wreck that killed 1, hurt 2

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is paying $500,000 in a lawsuit over a fatal wreck that happened when a state trooper was driving without his blue lights flashing.

The May 2017 crash killed 22-year-old Kaelin Kersh, a Mississippi State University track athlete who had just graduated.

A lawsuit was filed by Kersh’s survivors and two women who were in a car with Kersh when it was struck by a patrol car on a dark highway near Starkville. The suit says the trooper, Kyle Lee, was speeding.

News outlets report the Highway Patrol paid $500,000 into a court account June 6, and it will be divided among those who filed suit. The state tort claims act says that is the maximum amount a government entity would have to pay in a lawsuit.