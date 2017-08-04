Mississippi Power customers won’t pay rate increase

Mississippi Power customers won’t be paying for the gasification portion of the Kemper County power plant.

Southern Company released a statement saying the company will not be able to recover $2.8 billion in costs associated with that portion of the plant. Customers are only paying for the energy they’ve been receiving from the natural gas portion of the plant.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has requested that current rates related to Kemper remain stable. We spoke to some Mississippi Power customers, who say they’re thrilled with the news.

“This is absolutely marvelous. I really don’t have the extra money to be paying. So I’m glad,” Letterious Boyd says. “I’m very happy. I don’t need any extras.”

Here is the full statement from Southern Company:

“Mississippi Power’s June monthly report to the Mississippi Public Service Commission for the Kemper County energy facility reflects the June 28, 2017, announced suspension of the project. The company continues operating the combined cycle portion of the plant using natural gas to serve customers.