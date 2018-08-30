Mississippi Power issues scam alert

Mississippi Power issued a Scam Alert warning customers of a potential threat: Scammers are once again targeting Mississippi Power commercial customers. Mississippi Power will never call and demand immediate payment or threaten to disconnect a customer’s service over the phone. If a customer receives such a call, do not give the scammer your payment info.
Criminals have been known to call or visit customers, claim that the customer’s account is past due and that their electricity will be disconnected if they do not provide payment immediately. Often, the customer is asked to purchase a pre-paid debit card and provide the account number on the card. With access to the account number, the criminals use the money on the pre-paid card for their own benefit. Both residential and commercial customers have been victimized by this unethical tactic. Criminals, operating in Mississippi and other parts of the Southeast, have frequently targeted senior citizens or those speaking English as a second language.
Mississippi Power does not call or visit customers to ask for personal or financial information like a credit card, debit card, banking information or social security number over the phone.
If you suspect that someone has attempted to obtain your personal or financial information, please contact us immediately at 1-800-532-1502.
If you suspect that someone is coming to your home or place of business impersonating a Mississippi Power employee:
- Call your local police immediately.
- Call Mississippi Power at 1-800-532-1502.
- DO NOT let the individual inside your home or business.
- DO NOT go outside with the individual.
- DO NOT provide them with your account number or any personal or financial information.