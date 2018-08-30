Mississippi Power issues scam alert

Mississippi Power issued a Scam Alert warning customers of a potential threat: Scammers are once again targeting Mississippi Power commercial customers. Mississippi Power will never call and demand immediate payment or threaten to disconnect a customer’s service over the phone. If a customer receives such a call, do not give the scammer your payment info.

Criminals have been known to call or visit customers, claim that the customer’s account is past due and that their electricity will be disconnected if they do not provide payment immediately. Often, the customer is asked to purchase a pre-paid debit card and provide the account number on the card. With access to the account number, the criminals use the money on the pre-paid card for their own benefit. Both residential and commercial customers have been victimized by this unethical tactic. Criminals, operating in Mississippi and other parts of the Southeast, have frequently targeted senior citizens or those speaking English as a second language.