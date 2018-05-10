Mississippi Promotes STEM Education in Schools, Districts Through Grants

Nearly a dozen Mississippi school districts will share $886,000 in grants to enhance or establish programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in Kindergarten through 8th grade.

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) awarded funding for the K-8 STEM Initiative Enhancement Project Grant, which will support implementation of STEM activities in classrooms and coursework, while providing technology upgrades and educator training to implement STEM applications. Priority was given to schools implementing engineering, computer science, robotics, and other project-based STEM activities to expand the current Mississippi College and Career Readiness standards for math and/or science K-8.

“These dollars will help schools get students interested in the STEM field at an earlier age. This will allow us to expand opportunities for students at the high school level to be ready to enter STEM related fields either in college or in the workplace,” said Jean Massey, executive director of secondary education.

Mississippi’s districts and schools selected, by competitive request for application, to receive the grant include: