Mississippi Receives $1.47 Million from Settlement with General Motors Company Over Defective Ignition Switch

Attorney General Jim Hood announced that Mississippi will receive $1,470,156.60 from a $120 million multi-state settlement with General Motors Company (“GM”). The settlement resolves an investigation into allegations that GM failed to disclose problems with ignition switches installed in 2.1 million automobiles in the United States.

“GM knew that people could be killed or seriously injured because of these defective switches but hid the problem anyway,” said General Hood.

The defective switches, under certain conditions, unexpectedly shifted from the “run” position to “accessory” or “off,” causing vehicles to stall. In addition to shutting down the engine, the defect also disabled power steering, power brakes, and airbags. Although GM became aware of this defect early as 2004, it took no action to notify consumers of the danger until 2014 when it issued the first of several vehicle recall notices. A list of the affected vehicles and the recall notices is included below.

“Anyone who owns a GM vehicle should review these notices to make sure their vehicle is safe,” said General Hood.

Any consumer who has purchased an affected vehicle and believes that they may have a claim against GM may file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office for help processing the claims. Complaints can be filed online at www.agjimhood.com

Ignition Switch Recalls