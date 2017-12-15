Mississippi Schools regain accreditation

Four public school districts in Mississippi regained their accreditation status

In October, the Commission on School Accreditation unveiled annual accreditation statuses for all public school districts, which are either accredited, on probation or withdrawn.

the commission approved the upgrade of Calhoun County, Humphreys County, Kemper County, and Wayne County School districts from probation status to fully accredited.

For a district to remain accredited, it must be 100 percent compliant in all 32 state accreditation standards.

A handful of districts remain on probation for 2017-18 school year including Leake County School District.