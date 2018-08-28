Mississippi Senate OKs lottery, House says no

The Mississippi Senate has passed a bill that would create a state lottery.

Working late Monday, 31 senators voted for the bill and 17 voted against it.

The vote came shortly after the House killed the same bill, with 60 voting against the bill and 54 voting for it. The vote was initially announced as 61 opposed and 53 in favor, but one representative went from no to yes.

The issue is of a lottery is not dead. The House held the bill for the possibility of more debate. That gives supporters a chance to revive it and send it to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who supports creating a lottery to generate money for highways and bridges.

Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery.