Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2017 Competition (video)

Boswell Media is proud to announce The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2017 Competition.

The competition is coming to Philadelphia this July!

If you have a song you’ve always wanted to hear on the radio, this is your chance.

The winner of the competition will travel to Muscle Shoals, AL to have an original song professionally recorded at one of the top recording studios in the industry.

The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2017 is sponsored by Prairie Farms and Boswell Media.