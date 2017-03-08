Mississippi State University Extension Service Is Offering Beekeeping Courses

Experienced and aspiring beekeepers in Mississippi will have an opportunities to hone their skills in March.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service is hosting an Intermediate Beekeeping Workshop and Queen Rearing Seminar March 25.

The intermediate workshop will be at the Pike County Fairgrounds in McComb. Extension apiculturist Jeff Harris will cover raising and mating queen bees, cell builders and finishers, and grafting and nongrafting methods. He will also demonstrate the uses of Cloake boards, swarm boxes and cell builders.

A $35 registration fee includes lunch at the workshop, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop has a limited enrollment, and the first pre-registrants will be admitted. Participants are encouraged to bring magnification and grafting tools. The Pike County Fairgrounds are located at 3134 Wardlaw Road in McComb.

To register for the queen rearing workshop, visit http://bit.ly/2mtQYPG.