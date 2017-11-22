Mississippi State University Offers Different Type Of Black Friday

Eleven registered American Quarter Horses from the Mississippi State University equine unit in the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences will be available for online purchase this weekend.

The auction begins at 8 a.m. Nov. 24 and concludes at 8 p.m. Nov. 26. Descriptions, images and registration papers for each horse may be viewed online at https://auction.msucares.com/.

The auction includes a variety of horses from proven broodmares to 2-year-olds just beginning their careers.

Two-year-old sorrel, MSU Woody Acres, is described by MSU representatives as “excellent minded, athletic and willing — perfect for disciplines ranging from youth show to ranch work.” Oakville Highway, a broodmare retired from the show pen, has proven she can produce money-earning offspring.

Four horses from the riding herd are also included in the auction. Each has helped countless riders improve their skills, and now they are ready to settle down into loving homes.

Bidders should refresh their internet browsers frequently to see current bids. The site disallows “sniping,” or making a bid at the last second to prevent other bidders from responding.

Successful buyers may pick up horses from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1. After these dates, a $20 per diem fee will be charged. Payment is due at time of pickup.

For questions about the horses or to make an appointment to view the horses, contact Ashley Shiffler at aes779@msstate.edu or call 580-795-4349. For questions about the auction site or problems viewing the auction, contact Steve Hankins, the auction administrator, at jsh108@msstate.edu or call 662-769-9872.

The equine unit, part of the foundation herd of the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, is located on the H.H. Leveck Animal Research Center, also known as South Farm.