Mississippi woman sentenced for ingesting opioids while pregnant

A Pearl woman has been sentenced to prison, in part, for exposing her unborn child to opioids.

Nikki Cox-Musgrove, 29, was arrested last summer by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on suspicion of ‘doctor-shopping’.

MBN agents, after a one-month investigation, arrested Cox-Musgrove at her residence, charging her with five counts of obtaining Xanax by fraud and two counts of child abuse for ingesting opioids while pregnant, causing substantial harm to the child, according to MBN director, John Dowdy.

Cox-Musgrove pleaded guilty to five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and received a 25-year sentence, with 10 years suspended and 15 years to serve. She also pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and received what authorities called an unprecedented five-year sentence to run concurrently.