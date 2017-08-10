Mississippi’s West Nile Human Cases Rise to 20

New human cases of West Nile virus (WNV) confirmed by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory have raised the state’s total for 2017 to 20, with one death. Peak season for West Nile infections will continue through September, and mosquito-borne infections will remain a risk in October and beyond.

While most people will experience mild or no symptoms from West Nile virus infection, WNV can cause flu-like symptoms, severe illness or death. Mosquito protection is especially important – not only to prevent West Nile virus, but other serious mosquito-borne diseases.

Stay protected from mosquitoes by:

Wearing long, light-colored clothing to cover the arms and legs.

Using a mosquito repellent with an EPA-approved ingredient whenever you are outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more active.

Repairing window screens in your home, and eliminating any standing water around your house and yard. Even small amounts of water standing in flowerpots can breed mosquitoes.