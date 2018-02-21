Monster Trucks this weekend at the Neshoba County Coliseum

No Limits will be in Philadelphia for two nights of Monster Truck madness. The No Limits Monster Truck Tour is racing into the Neshoba County Coliseum Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 and is bringing some of the best monster trucks in the nation including Ghost Ryder, Clown N’ Around, Twisted Addiction and Girl Power. Cash Only Ticket sales will be available at the Coliseum Box Office @ 12 noon (day of the show) Doors open at 6 pm each show. Adult tickets are $22, Kids (12 and under) $10. Visit the Kicks96 Facebook page for a chance to win tickets!