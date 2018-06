Morgan Farms and Beason Family Farm will be hosting a Farm Fun Day, Saturday, June 2, 10 am – 1 pm. at 10141 Road 1343 Philadelphia. Learn about locally produced beef and dairy. There will be Fresh Beef sampling, Homemade Ice Cream, Cow Milking demonstration, Bottle feeding calves, Wagon Rides and inflatable jumpy. Fresh Beef and Dairy Product available for purchase. For more information contact Marlo Beason 601-562-0817.