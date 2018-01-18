Morton man pleads guilty to Social Security fraud

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Bobby Earl Thweatt, 53, of Morton, admitted to defrauding the government of Social Security disability payments.

Thweatt pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of government funds by fraudulently obtaining disability payments. He was approved for Title II Social Security disability benefits in October 1998, based on an injury.

However, he failed to report when his medical condition improved and he went back to work full-time in 2009.

The government says Thweatt used his wife’s Social Security number at that time, instead of his own, in order to avoid having to notify the Social Security Administration that he was able to work and no longer eligible to receive disability payments.

The U.S. attorney says the ineligible payments from 2009 to 2015 totaled $97,083.

Thweatt will be sentenced by Judge Tom S. Lee on April 19, 2018, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, followed by up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Federal law mandates the full payment of restitution.