Mr. Edward Faughn on Astronomy and the Solar Eclipse at the Carthage-Leake County Library

On Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 3:30 p.m., Mr. Edward Faughn from Rainwater Observatory in French Camp, is coming to the Carthage-Leake County Library to speak about Astronomy and the Solar Eclipse. Everyone is encouraged to come to the Carthage-Leake County Library to hear what Mr. Faughn has to say about Astronomy and the eclipse that will be view-able on Monday, August 21.

On the day of the eclipse the Carthage-Leake County Library will have Solar Eclipse glasses from NASA available for FREE!

In Carthage, the sun will be 85.7% eclipsed by the moon. The Carthage-Leake County Library will have sack lunches (sandwiches, chips and drinks) for those who would like to watch the eclipse. The Libary will begin passing out lunches and the solar eclipse glasses at 11:30 am on Monday, August 21, 2017. Everyone is welcome.