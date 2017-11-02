MS Public Service Commission launches “No-Call” app to crack down on telemarketers

The Mississippi Public Service Commission now has another way to combat telemarketers.

The PSC No-Call App launched Wednesday.

The app, which is the first of its kind, aims to make it easier to report telemarketers by allowing users to copy and paste the phone number into the app and then report it.

The app also allows users to register landline and cell phone numbers to the no-call list.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the more people report the numbers, the easier it will be to prosecute telemarketers that are breaking the law.

Apple users can download the app here.