MS Public Service Commission warns of phone scam targeting grandparents

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley wants consumers to be aware of a serious telephone scam which specifically targets the elderly.

Recently, constituents have reported receiving calls telling them that a grandchild has been involved in an accident or is in trouble and needed money sent. These situations can range from a car accident to needing money for bail.

“These scammers are playing on the fears and emotion of grandparents in hopes that they can steal money from them,” said Presley. “We are committed to working with the Federal Trade Commission in stopping this outrageous scam.”

Presley advises that anyone receiving a phone call of this nature should report the call to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.

For more information, call the PSC at 1-800-637-7722.