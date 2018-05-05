MS Songwriter of the Year 2018 applications available now

Applications for the Mississippi Songwriter of the year 2018 are available now on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, June 16 at the Skylight Grill in downtown Kosciusko.

The top 15 will perform that night for a chance to win a weekend in Muscle Shoals, AL.

The winning song will be professionally recorded and produced at Wishbone Studio and then played on air across the Boswell Media family of stations.

The deadline to enter is Monday, May 21.

Applications can be found here.

For more information, call 662-289-1050.