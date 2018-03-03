MSU Extension Beekeeping Camp

This residential academic camp will cover all the topics a new beekeeper needs to know to start keeping bees. We accept campers age 10 through adults for this 5-day intergenerational camp. Parents are encouraged to attend with their young beekeepers. Camp is held at the Clay Lyle Entomology Building on the Mississippi State University campus. Cost: $450 per person includes dorm, meals, onsite transportation, and a camp t-shirt. There will be a slightly reduced price for locals who wish to sleep at home.