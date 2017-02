Wild hogs are becoming a growing problem in Central Mississippi and on the Choctaw Reservation. Mississippi State Extension Services and Choctaw Wildlife and Parks are working to manage the growing hog population.

Jim McAdory, MSU Extension Services, Mitzi Reed, Director of Choctaw Wildlife and Parks and Steven Tucker (via phone) MSU Extension joined Jeff Stewart on the “Morning House Party” to talk on ‘Extension Talk Radio’ addressing the hog problem in the area.