MSU-Meridian adds new bachelor’s degree program

Mississippi State University in Meridian is adding a new bachelor’s degree program to its Division of Business.

“The bachelor’s of accountancy is seamless with Starkville, meaning we have the same curriculum, courses and course titles, along with number of classes and everything,” said Dr. Kevin Ennis, associate professor of accounting.

The bachelor’s of accountancy degree is now offered to students with classes being held in the Deen Building on the Riley campus in downtown Meridian.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for someone to come in and get a full educational process without having to leave home,” said Ennis.

Students previously obtained a bachelor’s of business administration degree with a concentration in accounting. But this new degree can open a lot of doors for people looking advance their career choice, such as applying to law school or other accounting opportunities.

“It qualifies you to go to work in accounting; you can get professional certification, the CPA exam or certified public accounting which is always the most popular, and there is also a certified management accountant,” said Ennis.

With accounting being a popular program at the university, students gain both an academic and technical degree, all while having the highest AACSB, or Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, accredited standards.

“It represents quality, quality control, and when people go to apply for graduate schools or go apply to jobs at companies they look at that accreditation,” stated Ennis.

Leaders with MSU-Meridian explain that enrollment is up 7% this semester from the spring of 2016. Adding this new degree can help foster more growth in education within the community.

For more information about the MSU-Meridian bachelor’s of accountancy program, contact MSU-Meridian at 601-484-0229.