MSU Riley Center announces 2018 Spring/Summer Series

The MSU Riley Center has announced its list of performers for the 2018 spring and summer performing arts series.

The announcement was made on the stage of the Riley Center Theater for the first time ever Tuesday. Organizers are excited about the performers coming to Meridian this series.

“It is not only wonderful entertainment. I mean right in your own backyard you can see major artist like KC and the Sunshine Band and Pat Benatar. How can you miss it? All you have to do is drive downtown. Where other places you have to 90 minuets to see something,” said Dennis Sankovich, the executive director of the Riley Center.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. except for the Family Show, “Three Little Pigs,” which begins at 7 p.m. Season tickets go on sale to new buyers on Monday, March 5. “Build Your Own” mini season ticket packages of three or more shows become available starting the following Monday, March 12. The on-sale date for individual tickets is a week after that: Monday, March 19.

Here’s a list of all the performers.

Jefferson Starship

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Jefferson Starship, with its roots in the 1960s, remains so culturally relevant that the current Netflix Wet Hot American Summer series uses Starship’s 1979 hit “Jane” as its theme song. Multi-instrumentalist (and “Jane” co-writer) David Freiberg goes back to the band’s earliest days. Cathy Richardson’s piercing vocals have earned the approval of retired lead singer Grace Slick. Expect to hear all your favorites, from “We Built This City” and “Find Your Way Back” to “White Rabbit” and “Volunteers” from Starship’s first incarnation as Jefferson Airplane. Also, thanks especially to fiery lead guitarist Jude Gold, expect a band that really rocks.

Direct from Moscow, Russia

Moscow Festival Ballet

Swan Lake

Thursday, April 19, 2018

A Meridian favorite returns, bringing Old World elegance to the MSU Riley Center stage with Tchaikovsky’s romantic tour de force Swan Lake. Sergei Radchenko, longtime dancer with the famed Bolshoi Ballet, founded the Moscow Festival Ballet in 1989. He brought together stars from across his country to stage fresh productions of timeless classics. The company loves to tour, sharing the beauty and grace of Russian ballet. The Moscow Festival Ballet specializes in such beloved masterpieces as Cinderella and The Sleeping Beauty, both of which it has performed at the Riley Center, and of course Swan Lake. Come experience some of the world’s greatest artists at the peak of their powers.

Three Little Pigs

Friday, April 27, 2018

What if the Big Bad Wolf wasn’t actually bad, just a well-meaning klutz? That’s the intriguing premise of this hilarious musical, which retells the story of the Three Little Pigs: Rose, Frank, and Ham. The Wolf doesn’t mean to scare the pigs or wreck their houses. He just wants to invite them to his birthday party. Finally, he confides in Mother Pig, and she teaches him how to be gentle and careful. Paul Deiss updated the classic fairy tale, writing the book, music, and lyrics. Virginia Rep on Tour brings it energetically to the stage.

Old Crow Medicine Show

Friday, May 4, 2018

As it has progressed from singing on street corners to performing at massive music festivals, Old Crow Medicine Show has stayed faithful to the past. Its sound preserves both the rough edges and the heartfelt emotion of old-time country string bands. Its biggest hit, “Wagon Wheel,” reworks a half-finished Bob Dylan outtake into a foot-stomping ode to the native South of co-founders Critter Fuqua (banjo) and Ketch Secor (fiddle). The band will be playing songs from its retro-sounding new album, Volunteer, along with lots of old favorites. These guys always have a great time onstage, which guarantees that the audience does too.

Marc Cohn

with Special Guests

The Blind Boys Of Alabama

Thursday, May 17, 2018

American music: That’s what Marc Cohn and The Blind Boys of Alabama create. Cohn shot to fame in 1991 with the bluesy, soulful “Walking in Memphis.” The song describes his visit to the city of blues pioneer W.C. Handy, rock ’n’ roll king Elvis Presley, and soul legend Al Green, all mentioned in the lyrics. The Blind Boys began singing together in 1939; founding member Jimmy Carter still tours with the group. Through the decades, they have remained faithful to their passionate style of gospel music, which springs – like Cohn’s very personal songs of poignancy and inspiration – straight from the heart.

Herman’s Hermits

Starring Peter Noone

Friday, June 1, 2018

Music doesn’t get any happier than “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” and all the other pop confections from Herman’s Hermits. Lead singer Peter Noone burst into stardom at age 16 with the band’s 1964 hit, “I’m into Something Good.” He remains in fine voice and charms 21st-century audiences with the same dazzling grin that melted the hearts of ’60s teenyboppers. Enjoy Noone at the MSU Riley Center as he bounces through his classic hits and other favorite oldies from the era of pop music’s British Invasion. You’ll definitely be into something good.

William Bell

Tribute to Memphis Soul Revue

Thursday, June 14, 2018

With the Take Me to the River tour (also spotlighting bluesman Bobby Rush and songwriter-singer Don Bryant), William Bell is bringing back the Memphis music scene he helped create. In the 1960s, Bell worked for the legendary Stax Records in his hometown of Memphis, writing such classics as “You Don’t Miss Your Water” and “Born under a Bad Sign.” His own hit recordings include “Any Other Way,” “Everybody Loves a Winner,” and “Tryin’ to Love Two.” He still commands a stage and sings straight from the soul: Last year, his latest album, This Is Where I Live, won a Grammy Award.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have formed one of the most successful partnerships in music history. During their nearly four-decade career, they have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards, as well as three American Music awards.

Their undeniable chemistry, Benatar’s mezzo-soprano vocal range and Giraldo’s trail blazing work as a producer, guitarist and songwriter created some of rock’s most memorable hits. These include, “Promises in the Dark”, “Hell is For Children”, We Live For Love”, “Love Is A Battlefield”, “Hit me with Your Best Shot” and “We Belong.” Their rock and roll love affair has endured for 38 years and they continue to tour every year, wowing audiences everywhere.

KC and The Sunshine Band

Saturday, August 18, 2018

Discoing right out of the 1970s, powered by a full horn section, a flashy stage show, and an irresistible beat, it’s KC and The Sunshine Band. Harry Wayne Casey, better known as KC, got millions of people to lace up their boogie shoes during the heyday of big hair and glitter balls. Sampling of his songs by rappers has introduced a whole new generation to such soundtrack-of-the-’70s hits as “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty,” “I’m Your Boogie Man,” and “Keep It Comin’ Love.” Come join the party!