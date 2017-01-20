MSU Riley Center Announces Spring/Summer Lineup

The lineup for the 2017 Spring/Summer series has been announced by the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian.

As always, there will be a variety shows coming to the stage this year. The season will kick off Saturday, March 4th with Southern Soul Assembly. Scotty McCreery and Judy Collins will be here. Others include: The Hill Benders, DRUMLINE Live, Shadows of the 60’s, which is a tribute to Motown. Blood Sweat and Tears, Quin Sullivan, the heart behind the music. The season will end with One Night in Memphis, which recreates a jam session with Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis & Johnny Cash.

“We’ve got some new, young talent coming in. We’ve got some established artists who may have been here before. We also have a little bit of everything for everybody. There is going to be an announcement of some really nice entertainment value for Meridian,” MSU Riley Center Executive Director Dennis Sankovich says.

Tickets will be available at the beginning of February;

Season-ticket renewal: Wednesday, Feb. 1

New season-ticket purchases: Monday, February 6.

Build your own package: Monday, Feb. 13

Individual Tickets: Monday, Feb. 20

Here’s a list of all the events:

SOUTHERN SOUL ASSEMBLY

Featuring JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne,

Marc Broussard

Saturday, March 4, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | Pre-show Party 6:30 p.m. | $40, $34

DRUMLINE LIVE!

Saturday, March 18, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | $48, $42

THE HEART BEHIND THE MUSIC

Songwriter’s Showcase Featuring Oleta Adams, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Richie McDonald & Lee Roy Parnell

Thursday, April 20, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | Pre-show Party 6:30 p.m. | $39, $33

THE HILLBENDERS

Present The Who’s Tommy A Blue Grass Opry

Thursday, May 11, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | $22, $16

SHADOWS OF THE 60’S

Ultimate Tribute to Motown

Friday, May 19, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | $39, $33

BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS

Featuring Bo Bice

Saturday, June 3, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | Pre-show Party 6:30 p.m. | $55, $49

QUINN SULLIVAN

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | $22, $16

SCOTTY MCCREERY

Thursday, July 20, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | Pre-show Party 6:30 p.m. | $48, $42

JUDY COLLINS

STEPHEN STILLS

Monday, August 7, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | Pre-show Party 6:30 p.m. | $55, $49

ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS

The Number One Tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis & Johnny Cash

Saturday, August 19, 2017, 7:30 p.m. | Pre-show Party 6:30 p.m. | $28, $22