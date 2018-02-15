murder, robbery, drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Wilson McAfee, 35, 222 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, robbery

Justin Sullivan, 31, 10181 Road 1333, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Edward Bragg, 26, 4799 Kilpatrick Street, Noxapater, murder (indictment)

Ashley L Gros, 34, BIA Road, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

Marcquell Patterson, 38, 45 Pat Street, Eupora, possession of marijuana

Terry Brooks Chunn, 34, 10301 Road 1327, Philadelphia, identity theft

Tyrone Groves, 32, 384 Jerico Street, Philadelphia, simple assault

Marcus Dayshon McDonald, 37, 208 Russell Street, Union, public drunk

Danajia Taylor, 18, 101 Mandy Drive , Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Anthony James Broadway, 24, 10352 Road 539, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)