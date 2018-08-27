Murder suspect returns to Philadelphia after hospital stay

The suspect in Saturday’s double homicide made his way to the courtroom after spending time in the hospital.

Suspect Robert Jackson was led into court wearing a hospital gown in handcuffs around 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Jackson had nothing to say to Newscenter 11 as he slowly walked down the sidewalk from the Philadelphia Police Department into city hall for his initial appearance.

When he entered the courtroom he was very slow to sit down. Police say Jackson was shot on Saturday after they say he killed clerk Megan Staats and Jeremy Apperson. Chief grant Myers tells Newscenter 11 Jackson parked his car at one of the gas pumps at the CEFCO before the shooting. He says several people tried to stop Jackson.

“Multiple bystanders exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect was struck and had non-life-threatening injuries on him. We had a bystander that also was struck. He drove himself to the E.R.,” Myers says.

In 2012, Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery. Reports show he was released earlier this year.

Philadelphia Mayor James Young says this incident was uncalled for and his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.