Names released in Sunday accident

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the names of two pedestrians critically hurt in a vehicle crash Sunday.

The pedestrians were 47-year-old Eric Lynch and 45-year-old Lachrista Lynch, both from Noxapater. They were airlifted to UMC in Jackson. Eric Lynch was listed in critical condition. Lachrista Lynch was listed in serious but stable condition.

The wreck happened about 6:15 p.m. on Mississippi Highway 15 south of the Hwy 15/490 intersection in Noxapater.

A 2007 black Jeep Cherokee driven by Charlie Joiner, 38, of Philadelphia, was traveling south when it hit the pedestrians crossing the highway.

The accident remains under investigation by MHP.