Nationwide Manhunt for Alex Deaton

Dixon Baptist Church’s flag is flying at half-staff to mourn the shooting death of Brenda Pinter who was shot inside the church Thursday.

The killer is on the run. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t have any suspects but they are looking for 28-year-old Alex Deaton as a person of interest.

“Shortly after Mrs. Pinter arrived at the church, we do know that a small SUV entered the parking lot as well,” says Sheriff Tommy Waddell. That vehicle stayed for several minutes.”

Waddell says that’s the only vehicle that went to the church before Pinter’s husband found her Thursday evening.

Deaton is believed to be driving a 2012 white Acadia with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag number F396 NF. Deaton is wanted in Rankin County on a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend who owns the SUV. He is also charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot a woman as she was jogging Friday morning.

“The vehicle is very similar to the victim’s of the case in Rankin County. Not saying it is the vehicle but it is very similar,” says Waddell.

Waddell says Deaton has ties to the Dixon area. He has lived and worked in Neshoba County.

“We haven’t found a connection that Mr. Deaton has with our victim Mrs. Pinter,” says Waddell.

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department is working closely with Rankin County authorities to find Deaton.