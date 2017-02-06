NC Elementary donates to Children’s Hospital

Neshoba Central Elementary Jr. Beta Club and Student Council donated over $3,500 to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.

“They help kids like us get better and for some kids it costs a lot and we wanted to help out by donating money,” says Graciana Alexander, Beta Club president

“We wanted to teach the kids that they need to give back,” says Jennifer Fortenberry, Student Council adviser. “We have so many students here at Neshoba Central that have either been to Blair E. Batson or know someone that’s been to Blair E. Batson and that’s a huge expense for the family.”

Blair E. Batson is the only children’s hospital in Mississippi. The hospital says it’s common for schools to donate but this was extra special because of how many patients they have in this area.

“It’s really some of the more special fundraising that we get to be a part of,” says Andrew Russell, Children’s Miracle Network coordinator. “It’s neat to see these schools and communities come together and really support a children’s hospital. We do have patients in this area and this school in particular. It’s really cool to see them helping kids just like them.”

The clubs sold over 300 shirts to help out those families in need at Blair E. Batson.

“With this check right now, it’s doesn’t have a specific allocation,” says Russell. “It goes into a greatest need fund so our CEO and our pediatrics decide where our biggest needs are and this check will directly help that.”

“I’m so proud of my Student Council and Beta Club for working so hard to raise money for Blair E. Batson.” says Helen Beason, Student Council president.