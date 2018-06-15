Nearly 300 arrested in Mississippi crime reduction effort

Nearly 300 people were arrested in Mississippi as part of a federal, state and local initiative to cut crime.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force says it had recently completed a six-week effort in the Southern District of Mississippi, known as Operation Triple Beam, resulting in the arrests of 270 people.

Of those arrested, about 90 were gang members, representing various affiliations including the Gangster Disciples, Vice Lords, Simon City Royals, Latin Kings and the Aryan Brotherhood.

Operation Triple Beam also resulted in the seizure of 50 firearms, including military-style assault rifles, illegal narcotics and about $26,000 in cash.

In addition, about 20 people in Simpson, Pearl River, Hancock and Jefferson Davis counties were arrested for sex offender registry violations.