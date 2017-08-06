Neshoba Central conducting Emergency Drill with MEMA – Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7, 2017, Neshoba Central will partner with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and local Emergency Responders in conducting an emergency drill.

The drill will help all involved to provide a safer environment for the public. During the drill, the Neshoba Central campus will be locked down. There will no one leaving or entering the campus during this time other than emergency personnel.

Normal activity will resume after the safety drill. The safety drill will be over by 12:00 p.m.