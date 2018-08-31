Neshoba Central marks significant improvements on state tests

Connie Clark, an interventionist who works with students in kindergarten through fifth grade

The Neshoba County School District made significant gains in mathematics, English language arts and science scores during 2017-18, test results from the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program showed. All grades topped the state average in the percentage of students scoring at the top two levels, proficient and advanced. Neshoba Central was among the top 10 most improved district statewide in math. The test scores were released earlier this month by the Mississippi Department of Education. Accountability letter grades for the 2017-18 school year are scheduled to be released in September. MAAP assesses student performance in English Language Arts and mathematics in grades 3-8, English II and Algebra I.

Also included are fifth and eighth grade science, U. S. History and Biology I.

Superintendent of Education Dr. Lundy Brantley said “I am very excited and pleased with the progress his district made this past year.”

“We made some really impressive strides,” stated Dr. Brantley. “Our students and staff should be commended for their hard work and dedication. NCES increased by 102 points from the previous year. NCMS made some impressive gains as well with 67 points.”

NCHS experienced what the rest of the state high schools experienced. The 2018 MAAP scores compared to the 2017 MAAP scores were lower which caused a drop in the school average but I am confident that they will grow this year. The district as a whole increased by 48 points and has the highest point total that it has achieved since the inception of the current accountability model.

“We will continue to work to improve student achievement in our district,” Dr. Brantley said. “Neshoba County can consistently be one of the best districts in Mississippi.”

On the Algebra I test, 84.5 percent of Neshoba students scored at the top three levels, while 76 percent were at the top levels in English II.

Neshoba Central had 67.5 percent of fifth graders scoring in the top levels in science and 64 percent of the eighth graders. On the Biology I test, 62.5 percent scored at the top levels.

Neshoba Central Elementary Principal Tiffany Plott was excited about the school district’s math and English scores as well as the science scores which saw significant growth.

She credited a number of things for the district’s growth including the hard work of students and staff. Interventionists work in all grades targeting specific weaknesses in reading and math as well, she said, noting that they work hard to fill the gaps.

“Teachers dissect every bit of data they can find on the students and drill down each individual’s strengths and weaknesses,” said Plott.

“They meet and share ideas each week and from that individual plans for improvements are made for each student.They know the kids and target where they need to improve whether at the higher level, at the middle or at the bottom,” continued Plott.

Connie Clark, an interventionist who works with students in kindergarten through fifth grade who need more intensive instruction in math and/or reading, said the goal was to close the gap in their academic ability to perform on grade level.

“I meet periodically with parents, teachers and others,” Clark said of her role.

A lot of times, students progress well enough to move out of intervention during the school year.

“We follow up on those students to make sure they are performing and don’t need us to intervene again,” Clark said. “Last year, well over half and maybe even 75 percent moved out of intervention and into the classroom.”

Clark said it was improvement to catch students falling behind in the early grades before the gaps get so large that it’s hard to catch up.

Test results released earlier this year showed that Neshoba Central Elementary School was ranked number one in the state for the second consecutive year after students scored 794 on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment during the 2017-18 school year.

The MAAP assessments measure students’ progress toward academic goals that equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in jobs and college. Mississippi teachers helped develop the tests, which are aligned to the Mississippi College and Career Ready Standards.

The MAAP statewide results showed the following overall results:

• 40 districts had greater than 45 percent of all students scoring Level 4 or 5 in ELA, compared to 22 districts in 2017 and 14 in 2016

• 52 districts had greater than 45 percent of all students scoring Level 4 or 5 in mathematics, compared to 32 districts in 2017 and 15 in 2016

Students scoring at Level 4 or 5, the proficient or advanced categories, are meeting or exceeding grade-level expectations. The scores suggest that students have a thorough understanding of grade-level content and are on the right track to being ready for college-level coursework.

Students scoring at Level 3 demonstrate a general mastery of the knowledge and skills required for success in the grade or course, and they are approaching expectations for that grade or course. Students scoring a Level 1 or 2 need more assistance in learning the content and are in need of greater supports.

While no single test can give a complete picture of achievement, annual assessments measure performance of meeting grade-level expectations and can provide important information about student progress and areas for improvement, especially when combined with student grades and teacher feedback.