Neshoba Central School District receives ‘C’ rating

The Mississippi Department of Education recently released its ratings for every school district in the state.

Over the next several weeks, we’re going to take a look at eight local districts.

Neshoba Central School District is determined to be one of the best in the state. But to do that it’s going to have to bump up its ‘C’ rating.

“We did not do as well in growth as we thought we would,” says Superintendent Lundy Brantley.

Growth makes up a large portion of how a district is rated.

“You could actually be a high proficiency school and not score well because you may or may not make growth through the different levels of grades 3 through 8, and high school,” says Brantley.

Subject tests, ACT scores and graduation rates are also accounted for. After scoring a ‘C,’ Neshoba Central is focusing more on making sure each student is showing growth.

“We have been doing a lot of small group, one-on-one, and we’ve also began to incorporate a lot of technology in the classroom,” says Kristian Swearingen, 7th grade English and Language and Arts teacher.

These techniques help teachers zone in on each student’s specific needs.

“That’s where you really get to know those kids, in order to see those needs to help them,” says Swearingen.

The district is looking at standards students are struggling with the most, and restructuring teaching and learning to maximize growth.

“We look to improve every student and staff member every single day,” says Brantley. “If we do that, eventually, we will be one of the best.”

About 3,300 students attend the Neshoba Central School District.