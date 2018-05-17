Neshoba Central’s Trae Embry named 2018 NHSCA Softball Coach of the Year

The National High School Coaches Association (“NHSCA”) is proud to announce Trae Embry, head coach at Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Mississippi as its National High School Softball Coach of the Year.

Since taking over the Neshoba Central slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball teams in 2012, Embry has led the school to eleven overall state championships (6 slow-pitch, 5 fast-pitch). Currently, Neshoba Central is ranked No. 1 in the latest USA TODAY Super 25 national rankings with a perfect 32-0 record. If you count his time at Europa High School, Embry has captured 16 overall state championships.

Embry’s overall record in fast-pitch at Neshoba Central is 183-13. Earlier this season, he won his 400th career game and currently owns and overall fast-pitch record of 426-72.

“We are extremely pleased to honor Coach Embry as National Softball Coach of the Year,” said Eric Hess, Executive Director of the NHSCA. “It’s a pleasure to honor Coach Embry who has created one of the strongest softball programs in Mississippi. His commitment to excellence for her student-athletes makes him a great choice for this honor.”

Embry is the first coach from Mississippi to be named the NHSCA’s National Softball Coach of the Year.

Throughout 2018, the NHSCA will be honoring high achievers in the high school coaching community by naming Coaches of the Year in a total of 20 boys’ and girls’ sports. It’s the 19th straight year that the NHSCA has presented its National Coach of the Year Awards.

Each one of the honorees will receive a beautiful trophy, plus they will be honored in the National High School Digital Sports Hall of Fame that the NHSCA is currently under design.

Past NHSCA National Softball Coaches of the Year:

2017 – Dani Weir – Woodinville HS, Washington

2016 – Bud Weisgarber – Strasburg HS, Ohio

2015 – Ashley Barber-Strunk – Sherwood HS, Maryland

2014 – Monte Sherrill – Alexander Central HS, North Carolina

2013 – Robert Earl Radford – Northern HS, Maryland

2012 – Mark Schusterman – Gulliver Prep, Florida

2011 – Debbie Holcombe – Byrnes HS, South Carolina

2010 – Robert Iamurri – Naples HS, Florida

2009 – Larry Niemeyer – Jefferson HS, Iowa

2008 – Wally Hausdorf – William Cullen HS, New York

2007 – Tony Scarbrough – Baker HS, Alabama

2006 – Jeff Griffith – Cactus HS, Arizona

2005 – James McClanahan – Fort Bend Elkins HS, Texas

2004 – Sammy Dunn -Vestavia Hills HS, Alabama

2003 – Glen Rutenbar – Bartow HS, Florida

2002 – Gary Adams – Crescent HS, South Carolina

2001 – Dwayne Ross – Weatherford HS, Texas

2000 – Shelly Bollin – Brazoswood HS, Texas