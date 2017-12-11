Neshoba Co. Man arrested on felony charges in Leake

A Neshoba County Man has been arrested in Leake county on a felony weapons charge. Sheriff Greg Waggoner said officers arrested Joshua Ellis, 30, Road 383, Philadelphia after they spotted a green Ford pickup with out a tag or tag light on Hwy 487.

A search of Ellis’s vehicle turned up marijuana and a Ruger SR40 40-cal handgun. A check run on the gun showed it was reported stolen.

Ellis was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana along with an expired drivers license, improper equipment and improper tag.