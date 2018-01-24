Neshoba County 2017-18 Community Awards

Members of Neshoba County were recognized for their outstanding service at the 2017-18 Community Awards Program on Tuesday night at the Neshoba County Coliseum. The annual event is sponsored by the Neshoba County Extension Service and the Community Development Partnership.

“We have tremendous volunteer outreach in Neshoba County, coordinated by the Philadelphia- Neshoba Chamber of Commerce and the MSU Extension Service,” Karen Benson, MSU Extension Services.

John King, President of the Chamber of Commerce, opened the night by thanking everyone in attendance for coming to honor those that have given so much to our community. Special Guest Speaker Dr. James Henderson Professor & Head of Coastal Research & Extension Center talked about the importance of volunteering.

2017-18 Community Awards:

Literacy Council Volunteer of the Year: Roberta Byars and Tina Harris

Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer of the Year: Darlene Sistrunk

Master Gardener of the Year: Carlene Butler

Community Spirit Award: Marlo Beason for Farm Bureau Ag Appreciation Day

Darrell Wilson, Director of Neshoba County Emergency Management, recognized all of the Volunteer Firefighters of the year, along with the Volunteer Fire Department of the Year.

Volunteer Fire Department of the Year: Linwood Fire Dept

Volunteer firefighters of the year: Arlington-George Holdiness, County Line – David Gardner, Dixon – Zachary Jackson, East Neshoba – Neal King, House – Ben Higginbotham, Linwood – Tia Graff, Longino – Jim Houston, North Bend – Jacob Stewart, Stallo – Yvoone Moore, Tucker – Kevin Smith

Friend of the Extension Award presented by Jim McAdory, MBCI-MSU Extension Services, was presented to Jeff Stewart for his community program”Extension Talk” radio broadcasts.

Friend of Extension: Jeff Stewart

Anyone wishing to assist with projects or programs in the community should contact the Chamber of Commerce: 601- 656-1000 or the Extension Service inside the coliseum/ 656- 4011.