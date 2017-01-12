Neshoba County 4-H Shooting Sports 2017 Season Registration is Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 6 pm at the Neshoba County Extension Office in the Neshoba County Coliseum.

Open Enrollment is for youth ages 8-18.

Competition Categories: Rifle (Air and .22 Rifle), Pistol (Air & .22 Pistol), Archery & Shotgun

The purpose of the program is to provide young men and women an opportunity to learn responsibility, sportsmanship, and self-discipline in participation with hunting and wildlife management.

For more information, please contact the Neshoba County Extension Service: 601-656-4011.