Neshoba County Acquires Burnside Park

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors has officially acquired Burnside Park from the Pearl River Basin Development District.

With approval from the National Park Service and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Neshoba County has purchased Burnside Park and adjacent property from the Pearl River Basin Development District at a cost of $42,900. The property consists of the Burnside Lake Water Park, the camping areas, several open-air pavilions, an auditorium, and three baseball and softball fields as well as property on either side of the Pearl River. The total size of the property is approximately 111 acres. Various options are being considered to ensure continued use of the property as a recreational park in Neshoba County. The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Park Commission currently maintains the Burnside Park and that arrangement is expected to continue with transfer of the property to the County.

The Pearl River Basin Development District, a special state agency, as reported in various news outlets, will likely be dissolved and end operations at the close of the state fiscal year on June 30, 2018. The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors officially withdrew Neshoba County from the District in March 2017 after carefully examining the expenditures to the district and the benefits received from the district. Upon with drawel, the Board began the process of working to acquire the Burnside Park and Pearl River Basin Development District properties in Neshoba County.