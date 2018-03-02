Neshoba County Board Awards Road 832 Road Improvement Project

​The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors has awarded the Road 832 Road Improvement Project to A. E. Boyer Company, LLC, of Hattiesburg, MS in the amount of $642,073.64. Three bids were received on the project which will include the construction of 0.701 miles roadway including grading, drainage, base construction and pavement in the total project cost of approximately $751,200 with engineering and contingencies. The other bids received were from Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc., of Brandon in the amount of $781,026.30 and Site Masters Construction, Inc., of Florence in the amount of $1,821,661.13.

Through this project the entire length of Road 832 will be hard surfaced from Highway 395 to the Winston County line east of Highway 15 North. Neshoba County received funding through the Eastern Federal Lands (EFL) – Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) of the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration in the amount of $519,900.00 for this project as it qualified for program funding because it is the main access roadway to the Nanih Wayia Wildlife Management Area. Less $10,000 for federal program administrative costs, $509,900 will be available to apply toward the program. Through the efforts of Neshoba County’s state legislative delegation and Representative C. Scott Bounds in particular, Neshoba County received $130,000 from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for matching funding toward the project. Neshoba County will utilize $111,300.00 of state aid road improvement funding to pay engineering on the project and the remaining matching costs.

There is a 120 day working time on the project which is expected to begin as early as April depending on the weather.