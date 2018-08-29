Neshoba County Board of Supervisors Meeting Dates & Budget Public Hearing Notice

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular meeting for the month September 2018 as follows:

Tuesday September 4, 2018 9:00 AM

Monday September 10, 2018 9:00 AM

Monday September 17, 2018 9:00 AM

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors set a work session concerning review of voting machines on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

The Public Hearing concerning the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019 will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 10, 2018.

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a proposed ad valorem tax revenue increase for fiscal year 2019 and on its proposed budget and proposed tax levies for fiscal year 2019 on Monday, September 10th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors’ Meeting Room in the Neshoba County Courthouse, 401 Beacon Street, Philadelphia, Mississippi.

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors is now operating with projected total budget revenue of Thirteen Million Five Hundred Twenty Thousand Eight Hundred Six Dollars and No Hundredths Cents ($13,520,806.00). Sixty-Three and Eighty Hundredths percent (63.80%) or Eight Million Six Hundred Twenty-Six Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety-One Dollars and No Hundredths Cents ($8,626,791.00) of such revenue is obtained through ad valorem taxes. For next fiscal year, the proposed budget has total projected revenue of Thirteen Million Six Hundred Thirty-Four Thousand Three Hundred Ninety-One Dollars and No Hundredths Cents ($13,634,391.00). Of that amount, Sixty-Three and Twenty-Six Hundredths percent (63.26%) or Eight Million Six Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Six Dollars and No Hundredths Cents ($8,625,726.00) is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy.

Any citizen of Neshoba County is invited to attend this public hearing on the proposed ad valorem tax increase, and will be allowed to speak for a reasonable amount of time and offer tangible evidence before any vote is taken.

ad valorem tax levy