Neshoba County Board of Supervisors Hold First Meeting of 2017

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors started a new year today. During the early morning preceding the Board elected Obbie Riley to serve as President and the seat of Vice President for the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors was filled by Supervisor D4 Allen White.

The Neshoba County Supervisors Board’s agenda mostly consisted of approving the rehire and payroll of county departments for elected officials employees. Sheriff Tommy Waddell reappointed Neshoba County Sheriff’s Investigator Ralph Sciple to serve as the County’s Fire Investigator.

The Neshoba County Supervisors Board also approved the payroll and staffing for all appointed county positions including those present at the meeting: County Administrator Jeff Mayo, Board Attorney Wade White, Road Manager Eddie Posey, and County Engineer Marty Crowder.