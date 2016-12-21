Home » Local » Neshoba County Board of Supervisors Meeting Dates

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors Meeting Dates

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Dates have been set for the upcoming Neshoba County Board of Supervisors regular meetings for the months of January – March 2017.

  •         Tuesday              January 3, 2017            9:00 AM
  •        Tuesday               January 17, 2017          9:00 AM
  •         Monday              February 6, 2017          9:00 AM
  •        Tuesday               February 21, 2017        9:00 AM
  •        Monday               March 6, 2017               9:00 AM
  •        Monday               March 20, 2017             9:00 AM

All Board Meetings are held at the Neshoba County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors meeting room. Any special meetings will be posted on the Neshoba County Courthouse bulletin board.

