Neshoba County Board of Supervisors Meeting Dates

Dates have been set for the upcoming Neshoba County Board of Supervisors regular meetings for the months of January – March 2017.

Tuesday January 3, 2017 9:00 AM

Tuesday January 17, 2017 9:00 AM

Monday February 6, 2017 9:00 AM

Tuesday February 21, 2017 9:00 AM

Monday March 6, 2017 9:00 AM

Monday March 20, 2017 9:00 AM

All Board Meetings are held at the Neshoba County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors meeting room. Any special meetings will be posted on the Neshoba County Courthouse bulletin board.