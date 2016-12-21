Neshoba County Board of Supervisors Meeting Dates

Dates have been set for the upcoming Neshoba County Board of Supervisors regular meetings for the months of January – March 2017.
- Tuesday January 3, 2017 9:00 AM
- Tuesday January 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Monday February 6, 2017 9:00 AM
- Tuesday February 21, 2017 9:00 AM
- Monday March 6, 2017 9:00 AM
- Monday March 20, 2017 9:00 AM
All Board Meetings are held at the Neshoba County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors meeting room. Any special meetings will be posted on the Neshoba County Courthouse bulletin board.