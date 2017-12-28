Neshoba County Board of Supervisors meetings set

Dates have been set for the upcoming Neshoba County Board of Supervisors regular meetings for the months of January – March 2018.

Tuesday January 2, 2018 9:00 AM

Tuesday January 16, 2018 9:00 AM

Monday February 5, 2018 9:00 AM

Tuesday February 20, 2018 9:00 AM

Monday March 5, 2018 9:00 AM

Monday March 19, 2018 9:00 AM

All Board Meetings are held at the Neshoba County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors meeting room. Any special meetings will be posted on the Neshoba County Courthouse bulletin board.