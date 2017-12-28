Home » Local » Neshoba County Board of Supervisors meetings set

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors meetings set

Posted on

Dates have been set for the upcoming Neshoba County Board of Supervisors regular meetings for the months of January – March 2018.

  • Tuesday                 January 2, 2018             9:00 AM
  • Tuesday                 January 16, 2018           9:00 AM
  • Monday                 February 5, 2018           9:00 AM
  • Tuesday                February 20, 2018          9:00 AM
  • Monday                 March 5, 2018               9:00 AM
  • Monday                 March 19, 2018             9:00 AM

All Board Meetings are held at the Neshoba County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors meeting room. Any special meetings will be posted on the Neshoba County Courthouse bulletin board.

Submit a Comment