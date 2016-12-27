Neshoba County drug felon picked up

A Neshoba County Drug Court violator is behind bars after hiding from police for over a year.

Kalilah S. Starks, 38, 24 Ross Lane, Eurpora was picked up by Columbus Police and is currently being held at the Neshoba County Jail.

Starks was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Starks will appear before a judge in the next week for felony drug charges.

The 8th Judicial District Circuit Court Drug Court was established on December 16, 2003 by Circuit Judge Vernon R. Cotten. It is the first certified Drug Court in Mississippi and is considered a Hybrid Specialized or Diversion Court that is responsible for certain crimes committed in Leake, Scott, Newton and Neshoba counties.