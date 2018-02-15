Neshoba County Educators Attend ECCC Workshop

These area educators recently attended the annual High School Counselors’ Workshop at East Central Community College in Decatur, where they were provided information on academic transfer, career-technical and healthcare programs, ACT testing, financial aid, scholarships, housing and admissions. Neshoba County officials attending and their respective schools included (front row, from left) Sharon Brooks and Dana McLain, both of the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center director; Lori Wilcher, Philadelphia High School; and Clair Threatt, Choctaw Central High School; and (back row, from left) John Bowen and Cindy Byrd, both of Neshoba Central High School; and Travillion Jefferson, Choctaw Central High School. Also pictured are Sherrell Brown and Jerami Beard, ECCC recruiters/enrollment specialists. (EC Photo)