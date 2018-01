Poultry Growers and landowners who depend on private wells for their water needs can benefit from the Private Well-Owner Program, February 20th at 6:00 in the Neshoba County coliseum. Private well owners who want to become familiar with septic system and well maintenance should attend. Private well owners may have their water screened for E.coli bacteria at the time of the program. There is no cost to attend. For more information, contact the MSU Extension in Neshoba County.