Neshoba County Extension Services – Master Gardener Program

The Master Gardener training program begins on February 20 at the Neshoba County Coliseum from 1-5 pm, and will continue each Tuesday and Thursday through March 27.

Classes are interactive via distance education on soils, weed science, insects, plant propagation, fruits, nuts, and vegetable gardening taught by Mississippi State University horticulture instructors and specialists.

Classes finish in time for spring gardening projects to begin. The cost of enrolling in Mississippi’s Master Gardener program is $100.

Stop by the Neshoba County Extension Services Office in the Neshoba County Coliseum on Highway 15 to enroll. For more information contact 601-656-4011. Deadline to register is February 9.